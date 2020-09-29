Opportunity Zone Order May Not Attract Private Investment

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's executive order directing the government to prioritize opportunity zones when building and leasing properties shows a desire to attract investment in the areas but may do little to lure private capital on its own. In August, Trump issued an executive order directing the General Services Administration to prioritize opportunity zones when selecting, acquiring, managing and disposing of federal facilities. The opportunity zone program, established by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offers tax incentives for investors who put capital gains into lower-income communities and is designed to help spur economic development in those areas. However, directing government funds into these communities...

