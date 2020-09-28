Greenblatt Pierce Sues Over Share Of $5M FLSA Fee Award

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Greenblatt Pierce Funt & Fores LLC has asked a Pennsylvania state judge to force fellow law firm MoreMarrone LLC to fork over a share of a $5 million settlement reached in a wage-and-hour class action Greenblatt Pierce helped pursue against DuPont before ultimately withdrawing from the case two years ago. Greenblatt Pierce said in a complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday that MoreMarrone and its founder, Thomas Marrone, had provided no assurances that the firm would get its portion of the expected $1.75 million worth of fees included in the Fair Labor Standards Act settlement...

