Ga. Justices Revive Claims In Sperm Bank Sham-Donor Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday partially revived certain claims in a suit accusing a sperm bank of selling sperm to a couple without disclosing the donor's schizophrenia diagnosis, saying not all of the allegations could be considered "wrongful birth" claims barred in Georgia. In an 8-0 ruling, the state's highest court partially reversed the dismissal of certain claims in a suit brought by Wendy and Janet Norman accusing Xytex Corp. of selling them sperm without disclosing the donor's mental health ailments and criminal history. The suit claims this failure caused their baby, referred to as A.A., to be born with...

