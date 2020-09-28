Engineering Co. Blames Client For Crude Plant's Inefficiency

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Polaris Engineering Inc. has sued a client that hired it to construct a 50,000-barrel-a-day crude oil-processing plant, accusing Texas International Terminals Ltd. of hurting the plant's output through missteps and also wrongly circumventing agreed-upon dispute resolution. Polaris is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Texas International in the lawsuit filed Friday in Harris County District Court. Polaris says it designed, engineered and constructed the Galveston, Texas, plant in accordance with the parties' plan, but problems began when Texas International started running crude oil through the plant that contained more naphtha than it was capable of handling, causing it to...

