Marathon Pipeline Can't Levy Market Rates, FERC Judge Says

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission administrative law judge said a Marathon Petroleum Corp. pipeline can't charge market-based rates for shipping crude oil in the Midwest because the company hasn't proven it doesn't dominate the market at the pipeline's destination. FERC Administrative Law Judge Patricia M. French said Friday that Marathon unit MPLX Ozark Pipe Line LLC's application to charge market-based rates should be denied. MPLX, which owns and operates a 433-mile pipeline that ships crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Wood River, Illinois, had asked FERC to allow it to charge the going rate for crude oil instead of having its...

