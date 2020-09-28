Ga. Justices Ax Teen's Wrongful Death Suit Under Belize Law

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A wrongful death suit filed by a Georgia mother whose son drowned on a school trip to Belize is subject to the Central American country's torts law and was therefore filed too late, the state's supreme court held Monday. In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court found the Belize Law of Torts Act and its one-year statute of limitations controls Adell Forbes' 2017 claim against her son's school district and trip chaperones. The justices reversed an appeals court's ruling, which held that the state's two-year statute of limitations applied and a trial court's dismissal of the case as time-barred under Belize...

