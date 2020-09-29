Calif. Judge Says No Need To Wait For FDA In CBD Candy Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has said that he would not pause a proposed class action over CBD chocolates to wait for federal regulators, but he would dismiss it outright since the suing consumer had not provided details about the chocolates at issue. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal ruled on Friday that delaying the case to wait on U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations would not affect the issues raised by the suit, which includes claims hinging on California state consumer protection laws. However, the judge agreed to dismiss the claims since plaintiff Charles Ballard had not included pertinent information about...

