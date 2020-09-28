Investor Suit Against Crypto Platform Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against cryptocurrency platform the Maker Foundation must be arbitrated, finding that the platform's users agreed to arbitrate any such claims when they signed up to use it. In the Friday order, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney granted a motion to compel the matter to arbitration, finding that the question of whether plaintiff Peter Johnson's claims fall within the scope of the arbitration clause is something an arbitrator needs to decide. "The arbitration clause incorporates the American Arbitration Association's rules, and, pursuant to those rules, 'the arbitrability of any claim'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS