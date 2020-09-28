Boeing Beats Race Bias Suit By Alleged Sex Assailant

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Boeing toppled a race and disability bias lawsuit Monday brought by a white former security adviser in Illinois federal court claiming the defense contractor and its China subsidiary discriminated against him by denying him a promotion and retaliated by using a sexual assault allegation as a pretext for firing him. Nearly three years after former Boeing China employee Ryan Baum filed suit alleging The Boeing Co. and Boeing China discriminated against him and then retaliated when he complained, an Illinois federal judge dismissed the claims on their merits Monday. "All of the evidence suggests that Plaintiff was terminated based on substantiated...

