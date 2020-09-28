NC Tells 4th Circ. Feds Must Pay Air Emissions Fine

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- North Carolina has told the Fourth Circuit that the federal government was wrongly allowed to dodge a fine over air emissions, arguing that Congress specifically amended the Clean Air Act to ensure states could pursue the federal government for rule violations. The state said Friday that the federal government does not have sovereign immunity from lawsuits alleging violations of the CAA, an issue that a lower court shouldn't have even ruled on since the litigation belonged in state — not federal — court. "Two provisions of the Clean Air Act clearly waive the federal government's sovereign immunity," the state said....

