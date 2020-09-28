Workers Can Grill Yale's Experts, But School Can't Do Same

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge ruled Monday that Yale University's employees can probe deeper into how the school's expert witness reached his conclusions in a class action over the school's retirement plan's management, but the university can't dig into the workers' experts' qualifications. U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson granted the workers' request to compel additional testimony from Glenn Poehler, citing a need to address inconsistencies between his report and declaration, but denied the university's bid to force Daniel Alexander and Al Otto to answer questions about their work experience, citing a concern for the privacy of their clients. He also granted...

