Black Worker Accuses Harvard Health Lab Of Racial Bias

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court Monday by a Black employee of a Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health lab says an onslaught of racial discrimination and "micro-aggressions" led to a hostile work environment and her being paid less than her white, male counterparts. Amber Rucker, a project coordinator at Ariadne Labs — a research initiative of the school and Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital — detailed in her suit how alleged discriminatory comments from her supervisor led to a hostile work environment and violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws. Rucker, a Black woman, said her supervisor, assistant...

