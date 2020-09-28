Hoffmann-La Roche Can't Shake $1.4B Tamiflu FCA Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. can't escape a False Claims Act suit alleging that it fraudulently induced the federal government to spend $1.4 billion on stockpiling Tamiflu to thwart an influenza outbreak, a Maryland federal judge ruled Monday, saying the whistleblower had plausibly alleged that the company made false statements to the government. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III denied the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's motion to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit by qui tam relator Thomas Jefferson, finding the whistleblower had pled enough facts to allege that Roche lied to persuade the government to stockpile its brand name drug Tamiflu in the event...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS