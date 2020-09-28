Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Swisher Beats Rival's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled in favor of tobacco industry giant Swisher on all the antitrust claims against it by cigarillo company Trendsettah on Monday, four years after Trendsettah's $44.4 million award from a jury was vacated in the yearslong lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said the courts had failed to determine that Swisher International Inc. violated its contracts with Trendsettah USA Inc. when the tobacco giant allegedly used its market dominance to force its smaller rival into a contract and then later scrapped the deal.

"The Court finds that it has not been judicially determined that Swisher is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!