Swisher Beats Rival's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled in favor of tobacco industry giant Swisher on all the antitrust claims against it by cigarillo company Trendsettah on Monday, four years after Trendsettah's $44.4 million award from a jury was vacated in the yearslong lawsuit. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said the courts had failed to determine that Swisher International Inc. violated its contracts with Trendsettah USA Inc. when the tobacco giant allegedly used its market dominance to force its smaller rival into a contract and then later scrapped the deal. "The Court finds that it has not been judicially determined that Swisher is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS