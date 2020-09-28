Saks Defeats Ex-Sales Worker's Medical Leave Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Saks & Co. defeated a former sales worker's claims that the luxury retail chain illegally penalized and fired him for taking intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, with a New York federal judge ruling Monday that the company's actions were entirely justified. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted summary judgment to Saks & Co. LLC over claims by plaintiff Daniel Logan, who accused his former employer of interfering with his ability to take FMLA leave to attend to health issues and ultimately terminating him for doing so. But Judge Torres held in part that Logan's retaliation claim under...

