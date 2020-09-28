Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Saks Defeats Ex-Sales Worker's Medical Leave Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Saks & Co. defeated a former sales worker's claims that the luxury retail chain illegally penalized and fired him for taking intermittent leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, with a New York federal judge ruling Monday that the company's actions were entirely justified.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted summary judgment to Saks & Co. LLC over claims by plaintiff Daniel Logan, who accused his former employer of interfering with his ability to take FMLA leave to attend to health issues and ultimately terminating him for doing so.

But Judge Torres held in part that Logan's retaliation claim under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!