Ex-Amazon Finance Boss, Family Accused Of Insider Trading

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday accused a former Amazon Inc. finance manager and two of her family members of trading on insider information ahead of the company's earnings announcements, while Seattle federal prosecutors charged her husband with securities fraud. The SEC says Seattle-area resident Laksha Bohra, 36, a former senior manager in Amazon's tax department who had access to Amazon's confidential financial databases, passed material nonpublic information about Amazon's financial performance to her husband Viky "Vik" Bohra, 36. One of them in turn gave the inside dope to Vik Bohra's father, 63-year-old Gotham Bohra, a part-time resident of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS