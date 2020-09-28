Dental Supply Investors Get Class Cert. In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge certified a class of Patterson Cos. Inc. investors accusing the dental supply company of working with competitors to fix dental supply prices, finding Monday that the members share common claims. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis gave the green light to more than 1,100 investors who bought Patterson stock between June 2013 and February 2018, rejecting the company's argument that the members are atypical because they are subject to unique defenses. "The fact that plaintiffs, and perhaps their investment managers, did not personally read Patterson's statements but, instead, relied on the market price does not make plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS