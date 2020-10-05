PGMBM Expands To Miami With Wynwood Office

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- PGMBM Law has opened a new office in Miami as it continues to expand its South American practice, according to a recent release from the firm. The new office is led by Melissa Ferrari, whose practice focuses on international law, as well as Joshua Kushner, who has joined PGMBM from Kobre & Kim LLP, the firm said. "Miami has become a legal gateway to South America from Europe and the rest of the world," Harris Pogust, managing partner of PGMBM's U.S. operations, said in a statement. "With our significant presence in Latin America and especially Brazil, opening a PGMBM office in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS