Meatpackers Duck Cattle Ranchers' Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court has tossed a suit from cattle ranchers accusing the nation's largest meatpacking companies of colluding to drive down the prices paid for live cattle, but gave the ranchers an opportunity to fix their claims. U.S. District Judge John Tunheim issued an order on Monday dismissing an amended complaint from ranchers accusing Tyson Foods, JBS SA, Cargill and National Beef Packing Co. of working together to slash the price paid for cattle by limiting production. The court was not convinced by a pair of confidential witnesses offering testimony about the alleged scheme, saying the ranchers failed to provide enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS