Fiat To Pay SEC $9.5M To End Emissions Disclosure Dispute

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has agreed to pay $9.5 million to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it made misleading disclosures about an internal audit of its emissions control systems, the agency announced Monday. The London-based company that sells vehicles through its Michigan-based subsidiary neither admits nor denies the allegations, according to an order revealing the settlement Monday, but the SEC alleges that in February 2016, Fiat put out a press release and annual report with bogus information about its environmental compliance status. In both the report and the release, Fiat claimed it had done an internal audit that...

