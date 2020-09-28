Pomerantz To Lead Endo Investor Suit Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday signed off on a lead plaintiff and lead counsel Pomerantz LLP in a proposed class action against Endo International PLC over claims the drugmaker misled investors about its role in the opioid crisis. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo chose the firm after Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP also launched a bid to lead the litigation, as well as Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC, which sought to be named co-lead counsel. The judge chose Curtis Laakso as lead plaintiff, saying he satisfies the requirements of the role pursuant to the Private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS