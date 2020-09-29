Flynn Atty Invokes Executive Privilege Over Trump Meeting

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge forced Michael Flynn's lead defense attorney to admit Tuesday she has personally discussed the former national security adviser's criminal case with President Donald Trump recently, just moments after she invoked executive privilege to avoid speaking about the nature of her conversations. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan set off the intense exchange with Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, during a telephone hearing on the government's extraordinary request to dismiss Flynn's prosecution after inquiring about whether the president has any direct involvement in his political ally's case. Details about Trump's involvement in Flynn's case could cast light on...

