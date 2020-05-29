Intel Chief Declassifies Transcripts Of Flynn's Russia Calls

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Friday declassified the highly sought-after transcripts of Michael Flynn's conversations with a Russian ambassador to the U.S. during President Donald Trump's transition to office in December 2016. The move follows a bipartisan push for the transcripts, which are at the heart of a high-profile, politically charged criminal case over Flynn's phone calls and the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian diplomat shortly before Trump took office, and he pled guilty in 2017. Specifically, Flynn falsely...

