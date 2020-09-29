Data Outfit Gets Green Light For Health Plan In Win Over DOL

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Monday that a health insurance plan provided by a company that offers health care in exchange for tracking and selling its participants' electronic data was covered by ERISA, striking down a U.S. Department of Labor finding to the contrary and allowing Data Marketing Partnership LP to provide benefits to 50,000 people. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled that Data Marketing Partnership's health insurance plan qualifies as an Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan because its roughly 50,000 participants are "working owners" of the company, overturning the DOL's determination that Data Marketing Partnership's plan was ERISA-exempt....

