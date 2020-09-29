Bikram Yoga Bankruptcy Converted To Ch. 7 Liquidation

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge has granted a request by the Chapter 11 trustee of hot yoga chain Bikram Choudhury Yoga Inc. to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, saying there is "no reasonable likelihood" the company can reorganize. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Deborah Saltzman granted the motion Monday, close to three years after the yoga chain entered bankruptcy dogged by claims of sexual assault and harassment against founder Bikram Choudhury. The Simi Valley, California-based chain filed for Chapter 11 in November 2017, claiming less than $50,000 in assets and more than $10 million in liabilities. The filing listed as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS