Travel Agency Seeks Info From HSBC To Pursue Fraudsters

Law360, London (September 30, 2020, 4:11 PM BST) -- An Italian travel agency has urged HSBC to hand over documents about the bank's dealings with a Cypriot tourism company that it said will help it pursue individuals who defrauded it in 2019. Tour operator Veratour SpA said in a High Court filing that HSBC UK Bank PLC must provide it with copies of documents linked to transactions between the lender and Abermount Holding Ltd. Rome-based Veratour said in its Part 8 claim that it was defrauded in November 2019 by individuals who "made out that they were the directing will of, and controlled, Abermount." HSBC's dealings with the Cypriot company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS