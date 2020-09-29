Tabloid Can Boost Defense In Meghan Markle's Privacy Suit

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 5:27 PM BST) -- Meghan Markle's privacy case against the British tabloid that published her letter to her father was dealt a setback on Tuesday when a judge ruled that the publisher can amend its defense to claim that Prince Harry's wife leaked information about the document to the authors of a biography about the couple. A judge has rejected claims by lawyers for Meghan Markle, pictured earlier this year with Prince Harry, that the proposed amendments are "entirely fanciful." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Judge Francesca Kaye said the amendments sought by the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline did not raise new defenses...

