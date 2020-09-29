Alaska Native Health Org. Says 9th Circ. Undermined Its Power

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has asked the Ninth Circuit for a rehearing en banc after a circuit panel revived a health care nonprofit's lawsuit accusing the consortium of violating federal law to direct power to a new executive committee. The circuit panel's unanimous Sept. 14 opinion in favor of regional health care nonprofit Southcentral Foundation wrongly delved into the merits of the case and could force a committee restructuring that would undermine tribal self-determination, according to Monday's petition. The opinion could "potentially cripple ANTHC's ability to effectively and efficiently provide healthcare and related services throughout the state," the petition stated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS