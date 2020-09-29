Nippon Readies $40B Offer For Orrick-Advised NTT DoCoMo

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- NTT DoCoMo, guided by Nakamura Tsunoda & Matsumoto and U.S. counsel Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, on Tuesday threw its support behind an offer from Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. to buy out the rest of its shares in a deal worth roughly $40 billion. The tender offer would see see Nippon — the largest telephone and Internet company in Japan — pay 3,900 yen ($36.90) per share to acquire the roughly 33% stake of the Japanese telecom company that it does not already own, according to a statement from NTT DoCoMo Inc. "[NTT DoCoMo] hereby announces that, at the meeting of the board of directors...

