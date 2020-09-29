Dutch Court May Pause Enforcement Of $50B Yukos Awards

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Dutch authorities have concluded that the Netherlands' highest court may suspend $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. as Russia's challenge against those awards remain pending, Moscow told a D.C. federal court weighing whether to enforce them. The country on Monday pointed to decisions issued earlier this month by the Dutch Supreme Court and the Dutch advocate general concluding that the country's high court is authorized under Dutch law to suspend the awards, as the Kremlin challenges a Dutch appeals court's February decision to reinstate them. The three arbitral awards totaling $50 billion — believed...

