Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pakistan, Copper Co. Seek Pause Of $6B Award Enforcement

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Pakistan won't commit to putting up $1.5 billion in security as it fights to overturn a nearly $6 billion arbitral award issued to an Australian copper mining joint venture, even though the parties have agreed that related enforcement proceedings in D.C. federal court should remain on hold.

The country and Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd. told the D.C. federal court on Monday — in a status report of a Sept. 17 decision by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee — that they want enforcement of the award paused so long as certain conditions are met.

Tethyan, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!