Seacoast Commerce Bank Investor Sues To Halt $156M Tie-Up

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings investor has filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court seeking to halt the bank's $156 million sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp., saying key financial details about the deal are being kept from shareholders. In a suit made public Tuesday, Seacoast investor Paul Parshall says a statement submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month detailing the merger left out financial projections that render the disclosure "false and misleading." "The registration statement is an essential link in causing plaintiff and the company's stockholders to approve the proposed transaction," the suit contended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS