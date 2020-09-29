Ill. Union Tells 7th Circ. It Shouldn't Have To Rep Nonmembers

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Tuesday said he was concerned that an Illinois engineering union arguing that it should be exempted from exclusively representing nonmembers in grievance proceedings was simply asking the court to issue "an advisory opinion," in the absence of a more detailed claim. Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, seeking to reverse a finding for the state, told the appellate court during oral arguments Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus v. AFSCME ruling cuts two ways. The landmark decision held that public-sector workers who are not union members can't be forced to pay "agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS