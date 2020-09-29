OIG Says State Dept. Botched Oversight Of DynCorp Deal

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State's internal watchdog found a score of deficiencies in DynCorp International's $353 million contract to provide food services to the department's Afghanistan outposts, according to an audit report published Tuesday. In its 36-page report, the Office of Inspector General found that the department's contracting officer did not create a sufficient oversight checklist to properly monitor DynCorp's food services task order as part of the Afghanistan Life Support Service contract, which is used to provide food, medical and security support to personnel working in Kabul. The faulty checklist missed almost half of the performance standards that the officer...

