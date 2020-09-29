Ex-Boston Grand Prix Exec Charged In Tax, Fraud Schemes

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The former head of Boston Grand Prix LLC was charged Tuesday with failing to report income from his role at the failed IndyCar event company and with financing schemes tied to his hockey rink business. Federal prosecutors in Boston unveiled a 15-count indictment against John F. Casey, 56, alleging the bankrupt Boston Grand Prix organization paid him about $909,000 through 2015 and 2016. Casey failed to account for that income on his federal taxes, prosecutors said. Casey was arrested Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he appeared later in the day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald J. Cabell. The court...

