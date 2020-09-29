SMBC Exec Says She Was Paid Less Than Male Subordinates

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The vice president of debt capital markets at SMBC Nikko Securities America sued the company Tuesday, alleging she was paid thousands less than junior male analysts and when she complained, male executives slashed her bonus and told her to find a new job. Haido Irene Hatzimihalis, who rose through the ranks from analyst to vice president in her division over the course of a decade, told a New York federal court that despite her title and tenure, she was sidelined with a lower salary and fewer client opportunities than the male analysts she supervised. "As defendants supercharged the careers of junior...

