Dairy Farmers, Co-Op Settle Competition Suit On Eve Of Trial

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A group of dairy farmers and the milk co-op they're suing over alleged price-fixing have agreed to dismiss their case on the eve of a trial that was set to start in Vermont federal court Wednesday. The parties requested and received permission Monday afternoon from U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss to head off what would have been a rare antitrust trial. The dairy farmers had claimed that the co-op Dairy Farmers of America worked with major food companies to drive down the price of milk in the northeastern U.S. and pressured them to join an earlier settlement. The parties said simply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS