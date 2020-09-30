Truck Drivers Say Objector Shouldn't Derail $19M Wage Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A class of student truck drivers has asked a Utah federal judge to grant final approval to its $18.6 million settlement with trucking company C.R. England Inc. over unpaid wages, saying the deal's lone objector is a "sacrificial lamb" for fee-seeking attorneys. In their Monday motion for final approval, three named plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge David Nuffer to hold that the deal fairly resolves their claims that the truck company took loan repayments with exorbitant interest rates out of their paychecks. The motion comes on the heels of an objection by Marty Cook — one of the nearly 13,000 class...

