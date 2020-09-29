EEOC Says Texas Auto Recycler Filed Dismissal Bid Too Early

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is urging a Texas federal judge to reject as premature an East Texas auto recycler's bid to dismiss claims that it failed to accommodate a payroll employee who was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer by firing her during her chemotherapy treatment. The EEOC filed a response on Monday arguing that Tyler, Texas-based K&L Auto Crushers LLC had delved into "numerous factual and evidentiary disputes" in its request filed last week seeking dismissal of Claudia Vestal's lawsuit that aren't ripe for consideration "given that this litigation is in its infancy." The EEOC sued in August, alleging...

