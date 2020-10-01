3rd Circ. Judges' Call To Limit Gov't Torts Raises Eyebrows

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Recent calls from a pair of Third Circuit judges to reexamine and potentially narrow a legal theory used to hold governments liable for creating situations that injure or kill people has left some attorneys questioning the need to rework a doctrine they say is already difficult to successfully employ in court. The calls came in concurring opinions filed last week in a decision affirming the dismissal of a personal injury suit against the city of Philadelphia brought by the estates of a family that died in an apartment fire after firefighters initially drove to the wrong location, then extinguished the blaze...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS