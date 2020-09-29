Westell Investor Seeks Docs On Take-Private Transaction

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Westell Technologies Inc. stockholder filed suit late Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking records on the telecommunications equipment company's planned reverse-forward stock split that would result in the delisting of common stock, asserting a closer look is needed because the transaction is unfair to minority shareholders. Stockholder Pankaj Sharma said he needs the records to determine if he will file a lawsuit lodging breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims against Westell's directors in connection with any potential mismanagement or wrongdoing, and to help determine the value of the company's shares. "There is more than sufficient evidence to suggest a credible basis from which the...

