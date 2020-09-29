BlackRock Aims To Sink Bias Claims From Black-Owned Firm

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- BlackRock Inc. has urged a New Jersey federal court to toss claims the company took part in a discriminatory scheme to steal a lucrative state contract from a minority-owned investment firm, saying that entity failed to allege the financial giant even knew the business was in the running for the job. Amid a series of dismissal bids from BlackRock and the other defendants, BlackRock on Monday took aim at plaintiff Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC's suit alleging the state's Division of Investment and its consultant Cliffwater LLC gave Blueprint's confidential information to BlackRock in order for the company to develop its own...

