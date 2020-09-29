Walmart Forces Breakup Of Ex-Dukes Class Members' Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge ruled that 51 female Walmart workers who were part of the class disbanded in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dukes decision can't pursue gender bias claims together. Though U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala rejected Walmart's motion to throw out the claims from Tammy Ard and 50 others, she granted the company's motion to sever their claims, meaning they'll have to sue individually. Judge Haikala cited the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who issued a partial dissent in the Dukes case by saying Walmart supervisors "do not make their discretionary decisions in a vacuum" — in...

