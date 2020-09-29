Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Forces Breakup Of Ex-Dukes Class Members' Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge ruled that 51 female Walmart workers who were part of the class disbanded in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dukes decision can't pursue gender bias claims together.

Though U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala rejected Walmart's motion to throw out the claims from Tammy Ard and 50 others, she granted the company's motion to sever their claims, meaning they'll have to sue individually.

Judge Haikala cited the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who issued a partial dissent in the Dukes case by saying Walmart supervisors "do not make their discretionary decisions in a vacuum" — in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!