Feds Say Fla. Atty Raised $100M For 1 Global Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A South Florida attorney was hit with criminal charges and a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday for allegedly "personally and fraudulently" raising more than $100 million from investors to further a Ponzi scheme run through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital. Federal authorities claim that Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who served as outside counsel for 1 Global Capital LLC and was of counsel at Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert PA until his firing in August 2018, pocketed about $3 million from his role in the scheme, which raised about $322 million from thousands...

