Buyers Say 9th Circ. Qualcomm Ruling Doesn't Nix Class

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Over 200 million phone buyers have pushed back against Qualcomm's assertions that its recent win against the Federal Trade Commission affected the buyers' class certification, telling the Ninth Circuit on Monday that the FTC's loss in court actually bolstered its class status. In a letter, counsel for up to 250 million cellphone buyers — who allegedly overpaid because Qualcomm's standard essential patent licensing policies — defended a lower-court decision to certify them as a class after a different Ninth Circuit panel rejected claims from the FTC that the same policies violated federal antitrust law. The class told the appeals court the FTC's...

