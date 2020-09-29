FCC Forecasts 4 Spectrum Auctions Over Next Year

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is tentatively planning on holding at least three other spectrum auctions in the next fiscal year on top of the long-awaited C-Band auction slated for December, the agency has announced. Slices of spectrum from the 2.5 and 3.4 GHz band will likely be up for grabs in 2021, according to an estimate released by the agency on Monday describing plans for competitive bidding in the next year. Spectrum is also expected to be auctioned off in the T-band, which has until now been largely allocated for public safety use but is set to be broken up in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS