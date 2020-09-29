Remington's Ch. 11 Sale OK'd Over Sandy Hook Objections

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An Alabama bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved Remington Outdoor Co.'s $159.2 million asset sale, overriding concerns by families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School about how much will be left to cover their claims. At a telephonic hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton R. Jessup Jr. approved Remington's proposal to split its assets between seven different parties over the objections of the Sandy Hook families group, but set a date next month to address questions they had raised about the gunmaker's liability coverage. Remington filed for Chapter 11 protection in the bankruptcy court in July for the...

