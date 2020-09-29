11th Circ. Revives Ritz-Carlton Automatic Tips Class Suit

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a Ritz-Carlton guest's proposed class action accusing the luxury hotel chain of deceptively adding automatic gratuities on dining bills at its Florida locations, finding the trial judge improperly limited his claims. The three-judge panel agreed with New York resident Michael Fox that the district court erred in concluding that he could not satisfy the $5 million threshold to establish federal jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act based on its misguided conclusion that he could bring claims only on behalf of other diners who visited the same three Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. restaurants on the same...

