Catalyst Loses Fight Against FDA Approval Of Rival's Drug

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge axed Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s suit claiming the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unlawfully approved a lower-cost version of a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease, rejecting Catalyst's challenge against a magistrate judge's ruling. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom dismissed Catalyst's case Tuesday and adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis' recommendation that the court deny summary judgment to the Florida-based pharmaceutical company. Catalyst had sued the FDA over its approval of Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.'s Ruzurgi, which competes with Catalyst's Firdapse. Judge Louis had said the agency didn't violate the law by approving Ruzurgi to treat patients...

