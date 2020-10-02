Robinson & Cole Gets Benefits Litigator Back From Aon

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Robinson & Cole has added a counsel from insurance brokerage Aon with experience defending insurers from benefits law claims to its managed care and employee benefit litigation group in New York. Matthew Mazzola has focused on issues related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and litigation over managed care and disability benefits. He has returned to Robinson & Cole, where he was counsel from 2017 to 2019, the firm said Sept. 24. Before that, he was an attorney at Sedgwick LLP and Russo & Toner LLP. He has defended insurers, plan administrators, employers and others against claims involving ERISA and...

